Insulation Market Analysis by Material Type, Function, Form, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 26, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024.
The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations.
Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects.
Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers.
Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How has the global insulation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global insulation industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global insulation industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global insulation industry?
- What is the structure of the global insulation industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global insulation industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Insulation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Function
5.5 Market Breakup by Form
5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Mineral Wool
6.2 Polyurethane
6.3 Polyethylene
6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.5 Polystyrene
6.6 Calcium Silicate
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Thermal
7.2 Electric
7.3 Acoustic
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Pipe
8.2 Foam
8.3 Blanket
8.4 Board
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
9.1 Power
9.2 Chemical & Petrochemical
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Construction
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Food & Beverage
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 GAF
15.3.2 Knauf Insulation
15.3.3 Johns Manville
15.3.4 3M Company
15.3.5 Owens Corning
15.3.6 Saint Gobain
15.3.7 Recticel
15.3.8 Kingspan Group
15.3.9 URSA
15.3.10 Rockwool Group
15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation
15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes
15.3.13 Owens Corning
15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation
15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation
