InsurTechNY Launches Global InsurTech Competition

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTechNY, the largest InsurTech community in the New York metro area, spanning carriers, brokers, startups, and investors, has opened the application window for the 2020 InsurTech Startup Competition (www.insurtechny.com/competition).

InsurTech Startup Competition 2020

The competition has two tracks and will award $300,000 in prizes to the six winning teams. Startups in the early-stage track will compete for the title of the most investable startup. The growth-stage teams will compete to demonstrate the highest year over year growth potential. Top teams will get to pitch their business or demo their platform at the InsurTechNY Spring Conference on Mar 19, 2020, where judges will select the winners.

"We're looking worldwide for the top startups that support the insurance industry to showcase their platforms," said David Gritz, co-founder of InsurTechNY. "Our team has curated the most active investors and insurance innovation leaders to judge the competition."

Judges for the competition will be evaluating startups for potential investment or pilot opportunities. They comprise investment organizations including New York Angels, Anthemis, and CT Innovations. The pool of judges represents the entire insurance value chain from broker to reinsurance including NFP Ventures, Transamerica, and GreenlightRe.

The deadline for submissions is February 7, 2020. Finalists to present in-person will be announced in early March 2020.

About InsurTechNY

InsurTechNY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. Founded in 2019, InsurTechNY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via bi-monthly programs. InsurTechNY's mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, attract InsurTechs to the New York metro area, and improve access to investment. Learn more at www.insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/insurtechny).

