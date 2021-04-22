Integrum - The Launch Of A New Type Of Investment Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum Holdings LP ("Integrum") today announced its official launch as an investment firm focused on the technology-enabled services sector. Integrum is co-founded by four partners including private equity veteran Tagar Olson as well as Ursula Burns (former Chairman and CEO of Xerox), Declan Kelly (Chairman and CEO of Teneo) and Richard Kunzer (former Co-Head of Investor Relations for BC Partners).

The founders' vision is to build an investment firm that is mission driven, principled and benefits from the complementary experiences and skill sets of its diverse team.

Integrum's approach is to try to build a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments leveraging the team's deep sector expertise and relationships together with the potential for significant co-investment opportunities.

The firm will invest across the technology-enabled services sector including:

Financial Technology & Payments

Insurance and Insurance Services

Traditional Financial Services

Corporate & Business Services

"We are very excited to be launching Integrum today as a new breed of investment firm," said Tagar Olson, Founding Partner of Integrum. "We will seek to partner with great companies and exceptional management teams that share our values and can benefit from our deep operational expertise as well as an unparalleled global network of relationships. Our highest priority is the pursuit of outstanding returns for the institutions and individuals who have entrusted us with their capital, and we believe attractive financial returns are best achieved by balancing broader stakeholder interests. Integrum will embrace the objectives of social impact, inclusion and diversity because we believe these values are foundational to building successful and sustainable organizations."

The Integrum team brings together an unparalleled combination of skillsets not found at other investment firms, with differentiated expertise and demonstrated long-term track records of creating significant value for stakeholders. The firm's unrivaled network of relationships and deep operational insights will help drive impactful change in the companies where it invests.

Tagar Olson - Over 20 years of investment and acquisition experience, most recently during an 18-year career at KKR, where he was involved in numerous transactions valued at more than $50 billion in the aggregate.

- Over 20 years of investment and acquisition experience, most recently during an 18-year career at KKR, where he was involved in numerous transactions valued at more than in the aggregate. Ursula Burns - Decades of US and international operational experience including previously serving as Chairman and CEO of Xerox. Ms. Burns is also a director of several public companies as well as non-profit organizations and was the first African American female CEO of a Fortune 500 Company.

- Decades of US and international operational experience including previously serving as Chairman and CEO of Xerox. Ms. Burns is also a director of several public companies as well as non-profit organizations and was the first African American female CEO of a Fortune 500 Company. Richard Kunzer – Former Partner and Co-Head of Investor Relations for the transatlantic private investment firm BC Partners, based in New York which he joined in 2009. Mr. Kunzer has also created innovative co-investment structures for some of the world's leading investors.

– Former Partner and Co-Head of Investor Relations for the transatlantic private investment firm BC Partners, based in which he joined in 2009. Mr. Kunzer has also created innovative co-investment structures for some of the world's leading investors. Declan Kelly – Strategic advisor to many of the world's leading companies and CEOs. Mr. Kelly is currently Chairman and CEO of Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm and will continue in that role in addition to his work with Integrum.

Through the firm's Foundation, Integrum intends to invest a portion of the value it creates in a wide range of socially forward causes.

ABOUT INTEGRUM

Integrum is an innovative, mission driven, and technology-centric investment firm. It was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network. For more information please visit: https://www.integrumholdings.com/

https://www.integrumholdings.com

