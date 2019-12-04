Intellectual Property Violations Prompts Vistex to File Lawsuit Against Cognitus and Protect Customers Against Inferior Business Practices

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex Inc., the global leader in software solutions for managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights and royalties, announced it has filed a Complaint with the United States District Court against Cognitus Consulting, LLC and Cognitus Technologies, LLC (herein referenced as Cognitus), accusing the companies for willfully violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act, the Illinois Trade Secrets Act, and Illinois common law.

Cognitus allegedly poached Vistex solution architects and consultants Hemant Bamugade and Vijay Indukuri while conducting unfair competitive practices whereby they have continually and repeatedly hired current and former Vistex consultants with access to and knowledge of Vistex's confidential information and trade secrets. Consultants also lured by Cognitus include Deepanshu Srivastav, Sathish Penumetsa, Swami Gajjala, Francisco Verdesoto and Rajesh Kollu.

Sanjay Shah, Vistex Founder, CEO and Chief Architect stated, "Vistex is committed to its clients' success, to safeguard not only Vistex's proprietary information but protect our customers from illegitimate and inferior business services." Shah added, "Vistex will take all legal steps necessary to enforce and to protect its intellectual property with vigor and conviction."

Cognitus along with the named individuals, as alleged in the Complaint, have purportedly used Vistex confidential information to directly compete with Vistex, negatively influencing Vistex's customers from purchasing Vistex's products and services; directing Vistex customers to purchase products and services from their companies; performing services for customers under the pretense of being affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Vistex; as well as offering consulting services in Vistex's proprietary solutions.

By way of legal action, Vistex is seeking a permanent injunction against Cognitus for false representation of Vistex and to cease business activities associated with Vistex and its proprietary trade secrets. As is commonplace in the technology industry, Vistex personnel working on ERP solutions and implementations are bound by confidential and non-compete agreements. Cognitus and the aforementioned individuals are well aware of these obligations, yet willingly and knowingly have secreted away many of Vistex's valuable confidential and trade secret information to unfairly compete with Vistex and interfere with its business relations. Vistex's consultants, as part of the terms of employment, agree to not solicit any of Vistex's proprietary technology during employment or following separation from Vistex.

About Vistex®

Vistex is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Chicago. The company is a pioneer in enabling organizations to better deploy their products and services through Go-to-Market programs. The software and services provided by Vistex help companies increase revenue and reduce costs with their business partners by managing trade, channel and vendor programs, pricing, performance incentives and rights & royalties. Optimized by industry and deployed on premise or in the cloud, enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into the full life cycle of program performance through strategy, software, implementation, execution and analytics services. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

