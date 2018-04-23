Intelligent Home Security: Global Market Report 2018-2023 with Analysis by Component, Solution and Geography

The global intelligent home security market was valued at US$3.566 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.75% over the forecast period to reach US$14.100 billion by 2023.



Rising crime rates, internet penetration, and new internet of things (IoT) solutions are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Lack of awareness and high cost of solutions are some of the major challenges being faced by the industry. However, government and the other stakeholders are taking initiatives to create awareness and also to achieve a better coordination with solution providers.



APAC is expected to witness fastest growth owing to rising disposable income, fast economic growth of key economies, rapid urbanization and booming construction industry.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Honeywell International Inc, Assa Alboy, and Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH among others.



Report Scope



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Intelligent Home Security Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software



6. Global Intelligent Home Security Market by Solution

6.1. Medical Alert

6.2. Access Control

6.3. Video Surveillance

6.4. Intercom



7. Global Intelligent Home Security Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Recent Deals and Investment

8.2. Strategies of Key Players

8.3. Investment Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Johnson Control

9.2. Honeywell International Inc.

9.3. Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

9.4. Alarm.com

9.5. Ingersoll-Rand pLC

9.6. Allegion PLC

9.7. Assa Alboy

9.8. Nortek Security and Control



