Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020: Connectivity, New Mobility, Electric and Autonomous Technologies, Digital Retail, Last-Mile Delivery

This Intelligent Mobility Summit, 2020, provided unique sponsorship opportunities for companies across the world as it brought the global community together during a time of transformational change in the mobility industry.

The digital platform was convenient, flexible, and interactive, and attendees could participate from the comfort of their homes or offices. The theme - The Digital Acceleration - deliberated technology shifts and customer expectations as industry visionaries catalyzed innovation and growth in a year that was defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global mobility industry is undergoing a tectonic shift in terms of technological and business aspects. Telematics connectivity, new mobility, electric and autonomous technologies, digital retail, and last-mile delivery are a few important trends in the mobility ecosystem, and these hold significant potential to radically change the way global transportation and logistics are comprehended.

Amidst such an exciting environment that is catalyzed by groundbreaking technological innovation, global companies, customers, and stakeholders invariably require critical information and action points to devise strategies to capitalize on the potential opportunities these changing times are bringing.

The comprehensive global survey was inserted on the online conference platform of the 2020 Intelligent Mobility event. The survey was conducted among the 2,500+ invitees of the Global Intelligent Mobility event conducted by the publisher. 116 key market participants, industry veterans, thought leaders, key decision-makers, and movers and shakers of the automotive ecosystem offered their input.

OEMs, Tier I, II, and III suppliers, mobility solution providers, disruptive technology start-ups, fleet companies, and connectivity solution vendors active in the automotive and transportation, logistics, manufacturing, construction, and service industries are among the key respondents in this global survey.

The virtual platform gave partners and attendees more time to explore incisive content that included presentations, videos, interactive PDFs, one-on-one message forums, and push notifications. The 2-day strategic summit that was conducted through an advanced interactive platform was held at a time when it is critical for industry incumbents to come together and discuss key insights and strategies to survive and thrive in the post-COVID era.

The research focuses on the current and future status of the global mobility market. Customer preferences in terms of connectivity, new mobility, electric and autonomous technologies, digital retail, and last-mile delivery are highlighted, and current key solutions are examined alongside solutions likely to see demand in the future.

Automotive connectivity, urbanization, and social changes are observed to have an impact on the future of personal and freight mobility and the vehicles of the future. The study offers several interesting perceptions based on comprehensive scenario-based analysis centered on current market scenarios and key mobility topics to enable the global mobility fraternity to visualize the ecosystem with more depth and clarity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Intelligent Mobility 2020 Event - Overview

Intelligent Mobility Event 2020 - Value Propositions

KPIs & Results

Sponsors' Booths and Materials

Attendee and Partner Testimonials

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

Survey Methodology

Survey Sampling

3. Connectivity

Use-Cases that Compel the Deployment of 5G-ready Telematics Control Units (TCUs)

Major Investment Areas in the Connected Car Ecosystem

Compelling Use-Cases for Vehicle Usage Data

Global Annual Connected Car Sales, 2030

Profitability Opportunity

On-Demand Functions that Customers Will Pay for

Key OTA Update Considerations for OEMs

Profitable Connected Car Subscriptions for OEMs

HMI Technologies that will Gain Popularity by 2025

Key Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing - Value Drivers for Customers

4. New Mobility

Electric Vehicles in the Ride-hailing Segment, 2030

Share of Population Likely to Use Carsharing by 2030

Remote Work as a Permanent Trend? If Yes, What Share of the Population will Work Remotely?

Impact of Commuting Pattern Changes on Customers

Mode of Transport Most Likely to Gain Traction in a Post-pandemic Scenario

Key Focus Areas for Shared Mobility Operators

Mobility Solutions Likely to Witness Growth in a Post-Pandemic Scenario

5. Electric and Autonomous Technologies

Global Electric Car Sales Estimation, 2030

When will BEV TCO be Equal to or Greater than a Comparable ICE?

Lithium Cell Cost for Vehicle Manufacturers, 2025

Battery Chemistries That Will See Significant Adoption over the Next 7-8 Years

Most Appropriate Application for Fuel Cell Vehicles

Market Penetration of Fuel Cells in the CV Segment, 2030

Winning Solution for Electrification, 2050

Robo-Taxi Deployment for Public Use - Expected Timeline

Penetration of Autonomous Vehicles, 2025

Autonomous Vehicles to be Owned by Taxi Companies

6. Digital Retail

Share of Vehicles Sold Online, 2025

Key Trends in Automotive Retail

Customer Journey Components Most Impacted by Digitalization

Customer Likelihood to Adapt to Fixed Online Vehicle Prices

Most Impactful Initiatives in Decision Making

Digital Formats Gaining the Most Traction

7. Last-Mile Delivery

Most Appropriate Urban Last-mile Delivery Model, 2025

Share of Last-Mile Deliveries Handled by UAVs, 2030

Priorities for Last-Mile Delivery Operators, 2025

Last-Mile Delivery Options Preferred by Customers, 2025

Solutions to Increase Delivery Speed

Technology that will have the Highest Impact on Last-Mile Delivery, 2030

8. Next Steps

