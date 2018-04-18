Intelligent Pigging Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The intelligent pigging market is estimated to grow from USD 570.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 717.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market is propelled by the government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern about the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure.

The magnetic flux leakage (MFL) technology is expected to hold the largest market size in 2023. Intelligent pigging based on smart MFL technology is more preferred as it can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid couplant, like ultrasonic pigging s. MFL pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

The market for the metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors; hence, intelligent pigging will be in demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion. Thus, with more risks associated with corrosion of metals, its detection application is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold largest market share by 2023. The intelligent pigging market for the oil & gas industry is expected to have potential opportunities in this region. North America region has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the 2 biggest sources of energy in the US. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for oil and gas.

One of the key restraining factors for the intelligent pigging market is the unpiggable pipelines rendering intelligent pigging cumbersome. Pigging is most preferred for inline inspection and cleaning of the pipeline. However the pigging does not ensure the elimination of the risks associated with the pipeline transmission. It is a high-risk process, and if the pig is stalled inside the pipeline, it may cause considerable operational, safety, environmental, and commercial consequences.

Baker Hughes is an oilfield service company that offers solutions for oil and gas operators. The company is part of General Electric Company. Baker Hughes provides various pipeline services such as pipeline inspection, pipeline maintenance, pipeline precommissioning and commissioning, integrated pipeline services, and deep water pipeline solutions. The company has wide geographical presence and strong product and service portfolio in the intelligent pigging market. Other significant players are ROSEN Group (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), Onstream Pipeline Inspection (Canada), NDT Global (Ireland), Enduro Pipeline Services (US), Intertek Group (UK), Dacon Inspection Services (Thailand), LIN SCAN (UAE), and Applus (Spain).

