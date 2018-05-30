Intelligent Transportation ICT in the North American Smart City Market 2018-2022: Analysis of the Largest 100 Cities

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Intelligent Transportation ICT in the North American Smart City Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As part of the transition to smart cities, municipal leaders have embraced the priority of reducing congestion and investing in transportation. Currently, many departments in the United States and Canada use outdated, cumbersome, and inefficient systems and protocols.
Information and communication technology (ICT) providers can help increase interoperability and improve mobility outcomes with connected systems that integrate disparate data sources and streamline service delivery.
In this study, the publisher evaluates the current size of the ICT transportation market and forecasts its annual growth potential until 2022. The 100 largest cities in the United States and Canada are included in this analysis as well as the public safety ICT market growth potential in Tier One, Two, and Three cities based on population.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Overview of Findings
- Key Findings? North America
- Key Findings? Top 100 Cities
- Key Findings? Top 100 Cities Expenditures
- Key Findings? Top 100 Cities Growth Rate
3. Market Overview
- Urban Transportation Domain Market Definitions
- Definition of Terms
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Urban Transportation Overview
4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Transportation Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Forecast Assumptions
- Local US Government Transportation Spending
- Local Government Transportation Spending, Including Canada
- Proportion of Municipal Transportation ICT Spending
6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Transportation Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Overall North American Expenditure Forecast
- Overall North American Expenditure Forecast Discussion
7. Tier One Cities Analysis
- Proportion of Tier One City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending
- Tier One Cities
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast in Tier One Cities
- Tier One Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion
8. Tier Two Cities Analysis
- Proportion of Tier Two City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending
- Sample of Tier Two Cities
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast for Tier Two Cities
- Tier Two Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion
9. Tier Three Cities Analysis
- Proportion of Tier Three City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending
- Sample of Tier Three Cities
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast for Tier Three Cities
- Tier Three Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Predictions
- The Last Word-Recommendations
11. Appendix
