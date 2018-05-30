Intelligent Transportation ICT in the North American Smart City Market 2018-2022: Analysis of the Largest 100 Cities

As part of the transition to smart cities, municipal leaders have embraced the priority of reducing congestion and investing in transportation. Currently, many departments in the United States and Canada use outdated, cumbersome, and inefficient systems and protocols.

Information and communication technology (ICT) providers can help increase interoperability and improve mobility outcomes with connected systems that integrate disparate data sources and streamline service delivery.

In this study, the publisher evaluates the current size of the ICT transportation market and forecasts its annual growth potential until 2022. The 100 largest cities in the United States and Canada are included in this analysis as well as the public safety ICT market growth potential in Tier One, Two, and Three cities based on population.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Overview of Findings

Key Findings? North America

Key Findings? Top 100 Cities

Key Findings? Top 100 Cities Expenditures

Key Findings? Top 100 Cities Growth Rate

3. Market Overview

Urban Transportation Domain Market Definitions

Definition of Terms

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Urban Transportation Overview

4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Transportation Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecast Assumptions

Local US Government Transportation Spending

Local Government Transportation Spending, Including Canada

Proportion of Municipal Transportation ICT Spending

6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Transportation Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Overall North American Expenditure Forecast

Overall North American Expenditure Forecast Discussion

7. Tier One Cities Analysis

Proportion of Tier One City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending

Tier One Cities

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast in Tier One Cities

Tier One Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion

8. Tier Two Cities Analysis

Proportion of Tier Two City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending

Sample of Tier Two Cities

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast for Tier Two Cities

Tier Two Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion

9. Tier Three Cities Analysis

Proportion of Tier Three City Spending Relative to the Overall Municipal Transportation Spending

Sample of Tier Three Cities

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Overall Expenditure Trends and Forecast for Tier Three Cities

Tier Three Overall Expenditure Forecast Discussion

10. The Last Word

The Last Word-Predictions

The Last Word-Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdk6v7/intelligent?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-transportation-ict-in-the-north-american-smart-city-market-2018-2022-analysis-of-the-largest-100-cities-300656410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

