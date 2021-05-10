Intellitek Systems Founder & CEO Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ashley Shippy of Plover, WI- Alleges Defamation of Character and Lost Wages

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellitek Systems founder and CEO, Matthew May, today filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of Indiana against Ashley Shippy of Plover, WI. In his suit, Mr. May alleges Ms. Shippy maliciously posted several false and defamatory statements about him (May) on numerous websites including ripoffreport.com and Google Reviews.

"I hired Ms. Shippy to perform various administrative tasks for my company. After speaking with Ms. Shippy, I found her to be friendly and professional; never did I assume that she would present me with fraudulent billing, attempting to charge me for hours she could not substantiate that she worked, and then attempt to extort payment by posting lies about my company and me personally online," May commented.

Mr. May is seeking $250,000 in lost wages as a result of Shippy's alleged slander, in addition to treble damages due to the fraudulent nature of her billing and $1,000,000 in punitive damages ($3,000,000 in total) for each false statement attributed online to Shippy.

The Case Number is 1:21CV177.

