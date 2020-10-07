Intenna Systems Awarded the 2020 IBW Partner of the Year Award by CommScope

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenna Systems is proud to announce that they have been awarded CommScope's In-Building Wireless Partner of the Year Award for 2020.

"It has been inspiring working with this first-class creative organization. Due to your customer-first mindset, engineering expertise, and quality culture, we have heard nothing but praises about Intenna (which makes our solutions shine)," said Darla Braun, VP DCCS Business Development & Strategies CommScope.

Award Certificate

The market for Distributed Antenna Systems and CBRS/Private LTE is growing and expected to reach nearly 16 billion by 2027. Growing need for wireless connectivity is anticipated to have exponential growth worldwide where wireless communication has become a necessity across multiple verticals. The IBW Partner of the Year award recognizes the partner that has demonstrated significant expertise in the wireless industry as well as excellence in customer service and company culture.

Intenna Systems, a national wireless solutions provider, builds and maintains some of the most complex in-building wireless solutions available. As pioneering design engineers, Intenna is distinguished by its commitment to excellence and building quality connections for a 5G future.

Media Contact:

Robin Lange

Phone: 609-714-8268

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ibw-partner-of-the-year-2020.png

IBW Partner of the Year 2020

Award Certificate

Related Links

Intenna Systems, Inc

LinkedIn

SOURCE Intenna Systems, Inc.