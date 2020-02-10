Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) Data Across 50 Countries (2004-2022)

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Gambling Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Interactive Gambling Report focuses on issues and data from the global i-gaming sector, covering online sports, casino, poker, bingo and state lotteries. The report includes key i-gaming regulatory developments in jurisdictions around the world.

This specialist gambling reports provide valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators:

Strategic Positioning: data and information to help make decisions on investing in reliable, stable markets determined by good regulation and reasonable taxation.

Competition: are the jurisdictions where you trade saturated? Do other markets offer better opportunities for future success?

Future potential: what are the countries where the gambling spends per capita is lower than the average? Do those countries offer opportunities for long term growth?

Tax and regulation: which countries are looking to regulate for the first time? What are the trends in tax mechanisms and regulatory developments?

Datasheets

The Interactive Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) by product and region, with data on offshore and local licences (2004-2022f)

GGY data for more than 50 individual countries in Europe , Asia and the Americas by product (2004-2022f)

, and the Americas by product (2004-2022f) Summary of Interactive gambling regulation and tax rates

Interactive gambling report

35-page report discussing trends in interactive gambling regulation, market assessment and e-gaming operators.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Regulation

I-gaming Regulation Summary

The increasing cost of regulation

2. Europe

3. Americas

4. Asia & Oceania

5. Market comment and analysis



6. Global Interactive Gambling Market Overview



7. E-gaming M&A



8. Languages and Localisation



9. Methodology for Internet Gambling Market Data

