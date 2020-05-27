Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Industry Assessment 2020 - Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.5% and reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Touchtone-based market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$57.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$57.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Touchtone-based segment will reach a market size of US$181.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$511.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Customer Service Automation Continues to Play a Crucial Role in Shaping Brand Experiences

Opportunity for IVR Stands Amplified Against the Backdrop of Droids Taking Over Live Customer Care Agents

Recent Market Activity

IVR: Technology/Market Overview

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Outlook for the World Call Center Industry to Offer Trickle Down Benefits to the IVR Market

Mobile Telephony Revolution Creates Explosion in Inbound Call Volumes & Spurs Opportunities for IVR for Automating Call Handling

Continued Use of Telemarketing to Create Valuable Sales Leads, Drives Opportunities for Outbound IVR

The Ballooning eCommerce Market Fuels Demand for IVR

Choice of Recorded Voice Gains Prominence in IVR Development & Deployment

Advanced Natural Language Interactive IVR Comes of Age

The Rise of Conversational Commerce Drives the Popularity of Speech Enabled IVR

Focus On Customer Experience Monitoring Drives Home the Importance of IVR Analytics

Focus On Personalized Marketing & Customer Service Drives Opportunities for Personalized IVR

Cloud Based IVR Makes Its Disruptive Emergence in the Market

Growing Complexity of IVR Infrastructure Maintenance Spurs Interest in Managed IVR Solutions

Convergence of Big Data & Customer Experience Fuel the Emergence of Smart IVR Technology Solutions

Growing Popularity of IVR Payment Processing to Benefit Market Growth

Rise in IVR Security Threats Spurs Demand for Voice Biometrics Based IVR

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

Lack of Human Touch: A Key Perspective Bottleneck to Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



