Interested in Estate Planning? Asheville Law Firm Announces Free Estate Planning Seminar

Craig Associates, PC offers free estate planning seminars to share how to secure your financial future and protect the well-being of your loved ones.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Christopher M. Craig of Craig Associates, PC, located in Asheville, announces his upcoming estate planning seminar to provide professional insight at no cost for those interested in learning about estate planning and protecting assets. The event will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Kenilworth Harvest House.

The comprehensive seminar will cover topics such as:

An introduction to estate planning and how it impacts your financial legacy

Protecting you and your loved ones from losing your hard earned assets to lawsuits, creditors, in-laws, or government claims

How to ensure your children are taken care of if the unthinkable happens to you

A detailed comparison between wills and trusts and when each is appropriate for specific situations

How trusts preserve, manage, and distribute assets to their beneficiaries

How a proper estate plan can put your loved ones' inheritance to good use rather than allowing them to squander it

Types of Powers of Attorney (POA) and their roles in estate planning

Understanding the probate process and how you can avoid it

This seminar is designed for those who are new to estate planning as well as those who have dabbled in estate planning and wish to gain further insight. The seminar will benefit people who want to protect their assets and avoid the probate process. Potential homebuyers are also encouraged to attend to learn how building a trust and purchasing a home can go hand in hand.

"We proudly serve Asheville and the surrounding areas and are excited to connect with local residents to provide essential estate planning 'dos and don'ts,'" says Attorney Chris Craig. "My goal is to empower people to build a secure financial future for themselves and future generations and, in doing so, sleep better at night."

Attendees will be able to ask questions and receive insight from a professional estate planner with decades of expert experience. Seats are limited—reserve yours by registering at https://www.chriscraiglaw.com/seminar/ .

This event has a unique appeal for Buncombe County and nearby area residents who would normally have to pay an attorney to have their estate planning questions answered. Chris Craig invites residents from Asheville and nearby areas including Boone, Black Mountain, Weaverville, Hot Springs, Waynesville, Western North Carolina (WNC), Hendersonville, Highlands, Cashiers, and Brevard.

About Craig Associates, PC: Craig Associates, PC serves the Western North Carolina region, providing expertise in estate planning law, family and adoption law, and small business guidance. Chris Craig received his Juris Doctor from the North Carolina Central University School of Law and is licensed to practice in North Carolina. He practices in Asheville, North Carolina, at Craig Associates, PC , located at 149 S. Lexington Ave., Asheville, NC, 28801 . The firm can be reached at (828) 258-2888.

