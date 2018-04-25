Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Interface, Inc.

16:02 ET

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide modular flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable May 25, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

About Interface
Interface, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of modular carpet, and recently expanded into modular resilient flooring with a new luxury vinyl tile line. Our hard and soft tiles are designed to work together in an integrated flooring system. We are committed to sustainability and minimizing our impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, focuses on driving positive impacts in the world to create a climate fit for life. For additional information: interface.com and blog.interface.com. Follow Interface on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interface-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-300636604.html

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.interfaceglobal.com

Also from this source

16:01 ET Interface Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Apr 03, 2018, 09:00 ET Interface, Inc. to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Interface, Inc.

16:02 ET