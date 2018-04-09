Interluxe to Offer Spectacular Charlotte Estate through Online Auction

Custom built in 2008 and extensively updated with brand new construction that has never been occupied, the manor makes a grand impression as soon as you drive through the gates of the 1.5± acre property. Soaring spaces, exquisite millwork and deluxe finishes add sophisticated style to modern comforts.

The estate supports a variety of leisure activities with a spacious exercise room whose wrap-around windows overlook the densely wooded grounds, a billiards/theater room with wet bar, and a sauna. The back yard continues the theme of active enjoyment with a full basketball court, in-ground pool with vanishing edge, hot tub, extensive patio and outdoor kitchen. A 7 car garage provides room for an automotive collection.

An open plan kitchen flows into the breakfast area, formal dining room and living room, making it easy to cater for a party or family meals. Storage and food prep are facilitated with a walk-in pantry, extra-large cooking and refrigeration appliances, and an island/breakfast bar with second sink.

Every fashionista/o will be wowed by the master suite's grand two-story closet. Its array of built-in cabinetry accommodates even the largest clothing and accessory collection. This lavish master suite also features a fireplace and balcony.

On the home's top level is a self-contained living complex with its own family room and full kitchen, ideal for long-term guests. An elevator connects all floors for convenient access by all ages and mobility levels.

The owners of this stellar property have chosen to offer it through online auction because "the auction's fast, firm closing date allows them to move on with their lives," according to Interluxe President Scott Kirk. "High end properties, even the most desirable, tend to sit on the market for months waiting for the right buyer", he notes.

"Interluxe has been successful by accessing a larger pool of buyers, who can participate in the online auction from wherever they are in the world," Kirk points out. "With more competitive bidding, a fair market value is easier to obtain — an advantage that both buyers and sellers appreciate," he adds.

More information about the property, open house preview dates and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Nicholas Peters of Peters & Associates, Inc. Agents are protected and a 3% commission will be paid to the buyer's representing broker. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

About Interluxe:

Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.

