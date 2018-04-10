International Coach Federation Accepting Prism Award Nominations

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coach Federation (ICF) is now accepting nominations for the 2018 ICF International Prism Award at coachfederation.org/prism-award.

The Prism Award program honors organizations with coaching programs that fulfill rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, yield discernible and measurable positive impacts, and shape organizational culture.

"The ICF Prism Award program celebrates the accomplishments of organizations with strong coaching cultures. It's also an opportunity for organizations to learn from their peers and discover the power of coaching to help organizations of all sizes meet their strategic goals. Prism honorees demonstrate firsthand the transformative power of coaching in lives and organizations," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Mook said.

The 2018 ICF International Prism Award will be presented at the Human Capital Institute's 2018 Learning and Leadership Development Conference, September 26–28, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

To be eligible for consideration, an organization must be nominated by a current ICF Credential-holder who has delivered coaching in the organization as an external or internal coach practitioner. The nomination deadline is May 30, 2018, at 12 Noon (New York).

Past Prism honorees have included AFCC Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp., CareSource, Coca-Cola HBC Russia, EY, GlaxoSmithKline, Rogers Communications, SAP and the United Nations Secretariat.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 32,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

