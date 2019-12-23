International Commercial Contracts School, 5-Day Event (Dubai, UAE - March 22-26, 2020) - Focuses Exclusively on the Law & Regulations Governing Business & Contract Law for Cross-Border Contracts

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Commercial Contracts School, Dubai" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This specialist five-day seminar running in Dubai has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on the law and regulations governing business and contract law for cross-border contracts.



The Dubai Commercial Contracts School offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of contract law, drafting techniques, negotiation tactics and the law of damages under common law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by an international specialist in the field, the week shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

A unique programme of three modules



Who Should Attend?



Heads of legal

In-house counsel

Contracts directors and managers

Commercial directors and managers

Senior business development executives

Private practice lawyers

Professional advisors

Agenda



Module one: Business and Contract Law for International Commercial Contracts



Day one

Formation of a business contract

Pre-contract documents - sample agreement and checklist

Confidentiality and NDA agreements - sample document and checklist

Getting to grips with how the law changes and what you thought you had agreed to

Practical Workshop

Understanding and effecting drafting payment obligations

Constructive performance obligations

Managing the contract

Day two

Key clauses and how they are interpreted in different countries

Making defences to breach of contract

Termination and variation - understanding how and when contracts end

Limit contractual risk for your organisation

Successfully resolving contractual disputes and exit

Some typical agreements

Practical Workshop

Drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses

Module two: International Contract Negotiation



Day three

Essentials of negotiations

Preparing for negotiations - setting objectives and selecting strategy

Negotiating across national and organisational cultures

Negotiating styles

Practical Workshop - Negotiation of legal and commercial clauses

Communication skills

Situation tactics or ploys and counter-ploys

Negotiation Clinic

Get your queries answered on recent challenges you have faced in negotiation and how to overcome them.

Personal Action Plans

Module three: Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements



Day four

Identifying the areas of risk

Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Exclusions and limitations of liabilities

Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis

Workshop on exclusion and liquidated and ascertained damages clauses

Force Majeure

Workshop session (Part 1)

During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.

Day five

Direct, indirect and consequential damages

Choice of law governing the contract

Litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution

Workshop session (Part 2)

During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.

