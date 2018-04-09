International Day of Riding Announced

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The date for Ride Sunday 2018, the international day of riding for a cause, has been confirmed for Sunday, June 3.

Supported by Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, REV'IT!, Triumph Motorcycles, and Royal Enfield, Ride Sunday is the first event of its kind to attempt to unite the global motorcycling community.

Ride Sunday

The first Sunday in June will see hundreds of thousands of riders around the world take to the streets, with over $1M USD of donations anticipated for 50 plus charity beneficiaries.

Ride Sunday is open to all motorcyclists and scooter riders regardless of bike style or riding preference, be it on-road or off-road. Any rider with a motor and two wheels is encouraged to participate and raise funds for a charity of their choice by either joining a certified dealer ride, hosting their own ride, or joining an existing group ride via www.ridesunday.com.

Participants can utilize the Ride Sunday peer-to-peer fundraising platform to raise funds for the cause that they choose to support, with significant rewards and prizes for the highest fundraisers globally.

Ride Sunday is expected to be the world's largest motorcycling charity event by the year 2020. The event's goal is to raise $500M USD for charity within the next 10 years.

Founded by the team behind 'The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride', Ride Sunday is the product of four years' work. The event will be a way to positively change the way the world sees motorcyclists.

Founder Mark Hawwa said the event taps into the global passion for riding, and is aimed to motivate those who own a bike to ride for change.

"Motorcycling is in our DNA. There is nothing else like it. No matter what riding niche you fall into, Ride Sunday is a day for you," he said.

"Our vision is for every street in every major city to be packed with motorcycles. For one day, I want riders to be impossible to miss. For the world to see our numbers, to notice us, and to see that there is more than just a rider beneath the helmet."

"Together we can make a change. This is not lip service; we will change people's lives with the funds and awareness raised through Ride Sunday. This can only be achieved through the support of registered participants getting on their bikes and raising money for the causes that they have a personal connection with."

Ride Sunday organizers are also calling on motorcycle brands to unite and get back to the basics of riding, while supporting a positive change.

For further information or to register to ride or make a donation visit www.ridesunday.com.

For all media inquiries, contact: Stephen Broholm | stephen@ridesunday.com | +614 1114 2725

To download the Ride Sunday 2018 launch video visit https://bit.ly/2GIQ0JD

Related Files

Ride Sunday 2018 Pre-event Media Release.pdf

Related Images

ride-sunday-2018-a-global-movement.jpg

Ride Sunday 2018: A Global Movement

image2.png

ride-sunday-2018-a-global-movement.png

Ride Sunday 2018: A Global Movement

Related Links

Ride Sunday Website

Ride Sunday Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpxr3wewQQA

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-day-of-riding-announced-300626474.html

SOURCE Ride Sunday

Related Links

https://www.ridesunday.com

