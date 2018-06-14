International Decision Systems Launches IDScloud

Backed by more than 40 years of industry specialization, IDScloud provides the most comprehensive originations and portfolio management solution in the asset and equipment finance industry. IDScloud includes a highly configurable and functionally rich base service which is further supported by an extensive range of optional features and advanced packages, including integration with best-in-class solutions for eSignature, CRM, credit decisioning and ERP.

Beyond its unequalled functionality, IDScloud is a fully managed service including both infrastructure and application management, allowing customers to focus on their business while their mission-critical applications are expertly serviced by IDS.

"Across the industry, we are seeing an increasing shift of enterprise workloads to the cloud as financial services firms look to modernize their platforms and capture the many benefits of cloud computing and 'pay-as-you-go' software subscriptions," said David Hamilton, IDS CEO. "IDScloud is more than a simple 'lift-and-shift' of our market leading solutions to the cloud, it represents a holistic re-think of our product bundling, pricing and service delivery model. With IDScloud, IDS is now able to offer customers the choice between on-premise or fully managed cloud deployment."

"In a world in which digital is omnipresent, no company, old or new, of any size, can ignore the significant impact of the cloud on its production processes, its structure or even its business model," said Michael Donnary, Senior Director - Banking and Diversified Financials at Capgemini. "IDS is uniquely positioned to bring tremendous innovation to the asset and equipment financing market. The combined benefits of functional richness, extensibility, reduced cost of ownership and simplified solution updates should ensure that IDScloud has broad appeal across the industry."

Leveraging the strengths and global reach of Amazon Web Services (AWS), IDScloud prioritises security and is a highly resilient platform available in multiple regions around the world including United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. With a composable API-driven architecture, IDScloud is designed to ensure scalability and frictionless extensibility of the platform as your business grows.

About International Decision Systems

IDS is the leading global provider of software and solutions for the equipment and asset finance industry. IDS has a proven track record of serving hundreds of customers, from smaller independents to seven of the world's top 10 lessors in over 30 countries around the globe. IDS solutions are powerful and functionally-rich, yet flexible to meet each organization's business needs. IDS customers benefit from the collective best practices of our large, global user community. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

