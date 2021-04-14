International Motivational Speaker Launches Her Second Season Featuring Powerhouse Women and The Stories Behind Their Success

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clara Capano created the show after reaching the top of her game as a master trainer and professional public speaker. She is passionate about helping female entrepreneurs find their strength, purpose, and confidence to achieve success and harmony in life and business.

The Working Women's Channel highlights eight women per season and their journey to success. Previous guests on the show have inspired audiences by sharing overcoming addiction, cancer, divorce, and the loss of a loved one.

Clara is the host of The Working Women's Channel - Seen on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, YouTube, Roku Motivation Speaker, Author, Mentor - CEO of Capano Consulting

Capano Says, "I have always loved inspiring others to go after their dreams. I created the Working Women's Channel to show women all over the world that no matter how hard life gets or how many obstacles get thrown at you we can still succeed."

Season 2 is sure to deliver emotional interviews designed to connect women with the message that no matter where they are they too can overcome anything. Producers are now accepting requests for appearances and sponsorships for upcoming seasons. To subscribe to the show on YouTube Click HERE . To Join the Working Women's Channel Community on Facebook Click HERE . You can access the show anywhere in the world on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, YouTube, and Roku.

Clara Capano is an international speaker, trainer, coach and author. Clara is a featured speaker on Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video Speak Up. She is the owner of Clara Capano Consulting and is passionate about helping female entrepreneurs find their strength, purpose and confidence to achieve success and harmony in life and business.

Clara has been featured in publications such as Forbes, CEOMom, WomenOnTopp, and Yahoo Finance. She is the author of Find Your Focus: 52 weeks of Clara-ty and the Amazon Best Seller: Women who Boss Up. She is also a regular contributor with the Forbes Coaching Council and the Host of The Working Women's Channel. Clara helps Women in Business gain Confidence and Strength. She also shares Moments of Clara-ty to her audience weekly online.

