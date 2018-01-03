Interstate Hotels & Resorts Embraces Vegetarian & Vegan Trends With New Food And Beverage Promotion

As a result of the generational change driven by Millennials, the passion for vegetarian and vegan meals has progressed rapidly, with a 350% increase in the number of people consuming a plant-based diet within the last decade. More consumers today look to meat-alternative options for reasons supporting health and wellness, the environment, and animal welfare.

"We recognized a shift in the growing demand of consumers craving healthier options and it is our job to cater to the desires of our guests and meeting attendees," said Interstate's VP of Food & Beverage Operations, Bradley Moore. "There is a clear need to offer plant-based menu items and we are thrilled about the quality, variety and benefits our hotels will be able to provide to travelers seeking healthy alternatives while on the road."

In designing this promotion, Interstate's Food and Beverage Advisory Council joined Moore at the Culinary Vegetable Institute in Milan, Ohio, where they set out to uncover what new, high-quality offerings could be provided to better accommodate guests' needs and demands. Interstate's innovation in food and beverage operations, aligned with its deep knowledge of food trends and creative executive chefs has resulted in desirable, appetizing and captivating meat-free options to cater to this growing segment of consumers. Six of the featured recipes include: Corn Risotto, Eggplant Meatballs and Zucchini Noodles, Nashville Eggplant with Mac & Cheese and Wilted Kale, Pastrami Beets, Zucchini Squash Spaghetti with Spigarello Hazelnut Pesto, and Tuscan Avocado Toast.

Hotels will customize menus online and also will receive eye-catching collateral aiding in the promotion of these new additions, with photography provided by Tim Turner Studios in Chicago and creative copy executed by IMI Agency in Atlanta.

A global leader in third-party hotel management, Interstate Hotels & Resorts' depth of experience across all lodging segments and asset classes drives results in each of its managed hotels worldwide.

About Interstate Hotels & Resorts

Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels, resorts, convention centers, and independent hotels. Currently, Interstate's global portfolio represents 540 properties in 12 countries inclusive of committed pipeline of signed hotels under construction or development around the world. The Company's experienced operators, industry leading platforms, and extensive management capabilities produce exceptional guest experiences and optimal returns for hotel owners and investors. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com, or follow Interstate on Facebook and LinkedIn.

