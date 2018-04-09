Intezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intezyne, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies, announced that it has promoted Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). In his new capacity, Dr. Sullivan will oversee manufacturing for Intezyne's IVECT polymers and active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), providing crucial inputs to Intezyne's rapidly accelerating development efforts.

Bradford Sullivan, PhD - Director, CMC Dr. Sullivan preparing for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy

"Intezyne's core competencies are centered in complex polymer and noble metal chemistry, and as a skilled and accomplished chemist, Dr. Sullivan has contributed significantly to the evolution of Intezyne's technology and resulting products since joining the company in 2013, including developing critical manufacturing innovations that dictate the quality of our IVECT polymers. This is in addition to the successful transfer and scale-up of IT-139 manufacturing from our labs to our GMP manufacturing partner," said E. Russell McAllister, President and CEO of Intezyne. "It is my pleasure to recognize Dr. Sullivan's critical role at Intezyne with this promotion. As the company grows, I'm confident in his ability to successfully lead our CMC efforts, identifying creative and practical solutions to the manufacturing challenges that we will inevitably encounter."

Intezyne currently has two clinical-stage programs: IT-139, a novel Cancer Resistance Pathway (CRP) inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, gastric and other cancers in combination with existing anti-cancer therapies, and IT-141, a novel topoisomerase I (TOP-I) inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancers. IT-139 was granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in pancreatic cancer in early 2017, and Intezyne expects to initiate one or more Phase 1/2 studies of IT-139 by early 2019.

"I'm humbled and honored by this decision," said Dr. Sullivan. "I'm fortunate to work with exemplary individuals at Intezyne, and I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with them in my new role," said Dr. Sullivan. "As IT-139 manufacturing approaches completion, allowing the company to initiate Phase 1/2 studies by early 2019, with a third clinical-stage product potentially on the horizon, it's a tremendously challenging yet exciting time to be at Intezyne."

