Intiva Health Announces New Partnership with Hosts of Bad Crypto Podcast

"We're very excited to team up with top thought leaders in blockchain to help us spread the word about our token sale," said John Hartigan, Intiva Health's executive vice president. "We've been big fans of Bad Crypto Podcast for a while and are stoked to join forces with Joel and Travis".

Intiva's token is the first to directly serve the medical professional market. Each time an action is taken on the Intiva Health platform, medical professionals will receive a token, which they can then use to purchase goods and services on the platform, such as continuing medical education (CME) courses or malpractice insurance.

Interested investors can find more information about the Intiva Token by visiting: https://token.intivahealth.com. The private sale is currently underway. The presale starts April 30th and is open to US and international investors.

Joel Comm is a New York Times bestselling author, blockchain enthusiast, professional keynote speaker, social media marketing strategist, live video expert, technologist, brand influencer, and futurist. Joel has over two decades of experience harnessing the power of digital marketing and social media. He is a sought-after public speaker who leaves his audiences inspired, entertained, and armed with strategic tools to create highly effective media campaigns.

Travis Wright is a top marketing technologist, author, keynote speaker, blockchain advisor, tech journalist, and podcast host. He is the former global digital and social strategist at Symantec for the Norton brand. Wright is the co-founder and CMO of CCP.Digital, a Kansas City and San Francisco-based digital media and content agency. He is the author of Wiley & Sons, "Digital Sense, The Common Sense Approach to Social Business Strategy, Marketing Technologies, Customer Experience and Emerging Technologies," published in January 2017. In addition to co-hosting the Bad Crypto Podcast, he also co-hosts Venture Beat's podcast, VB Engage .

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health's mission is to aid healthcare professionals through every step of their career. Their platform completely redefines the medical credentialing and verification process to save the industry billions. Intiva sets the new standard for medical credential verification, improving the quality of healthcare for all. Intiva Health is headquartered in Austin, Texas.www.intivahealth.com | @Intivahealth.

*Individuals outside of the U.S. may purchase the Intiva Token. Intiva Token, Inc is also undergoing Share Offering for U.S. Accredited Investors, who receive the token as a shareholder benefit.

