InTown Suites Launches Newly Designed Extended Stay Suites

Premium suites are now available at all 16 Houston extended stay properties. Upgrades also include HD programming with best-in-class TV channel lineup including expanded premium channels from SHOWTIME® that will be available at all locations by year end 2020. In addition to the suites renovation program, all properties received extensive exterior renovation upgrades that brings consistency across the brand.

"We have 16 properties in Houston and are excited to roll out these upgrades to this market. Our guests are spending even more time in their suites due to the COIVD-19 pandemic; the additional storage in the room, kitchen, and bathroom really helps make a better living space for everyone. Additionally, the move to HD programming and larger HDTVs creates a unique offering that is currently unmatched in the extended stay market. These remarkable improvements and all our safety and cleanliness initiatives have resulted in an increased demand for our suites, stated Ash Kapur, President & CEO at InTown Suites.

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites:

With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. Our suites are designed for extended comfort and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove top, and microwave. In response to COVID-19, both brands have taken additional steps to keep guests and employees safe. These steps include requiring face masks and practicing social distancing in common areas, adding protective dividers at the front desk and expanding our cleaning processes. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness. The brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com .

