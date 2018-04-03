Intralinks Onboards Three New C-Suite Officers

Prior to joining Intralinks, Gonen was the CFO of ClickSoftware, a field service and workforce management software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. He also served as CFO of a business unit of Verint Systems, a global leader in actionable intelligence solutions. Before that, Gonen held senior positions at MRV Communications, including CFO at its Los Angeles headquarters and general manager of their Israeli operation. At Intralinks, he will develop insightful analytics to drive data-driven decision-making and continue to transform systems to simplify and automate processes to support growth.

Bisconti is responsible for developing a very deep and insightful understanding of market needs and strategic opportunities for Intralinks and putting those insights to work defining product offerings. Prior to Intralinks, Ken led IBM's worldwide Customer Analytics business, including the Tealeaf Technologies and Coremetrics acquisitions. He was also vice president of IBM's enterprise content management business including IBM's FileNet acquisition where he built the industry's largest ECM business and served on the board of directors for AIIM. Ken also held a variety of executive positions at Lotus Development.

Buchler will oversee the company's global legal affairs. Before joining Intralinks, he held executive roles in a variety of private and public companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. He served as general counsel and senior vice president of corporate development at Sophos Group plc; vice president and general counsel at Rocket Software; and senior vice president of legal and regulatory services at Phase Forward. In his new role, Buchler will work closely with the executive team and the board of directors to ensure Intralinks delivers high-quality services within a global compliance framework.

"As we head into a year of growth and development, I knew it was important to also build a strong, engaged, and talented leadership team," said Leif O'Leary, CEO at Intralinks. "We feel fortunate to have these three exceptional professionals joining our team and know the expertise they each bring will help propel Intralinks forward over the next year."

With the leadership team solidified, Intralinks will continue to pursue strategic growth strategies such as the previously announced Toppan Vintage strategic alliance. This partnership was designed to support the entire lifecycle of a deal, including products for capital raising, due diligence, typesetting, SEC filings, printing, and mailing. The alliance will continue to help Intralinks support dealmakers and issuers so they can be more productive than ever before.

To learn more about Intralinks and its services, read its most recent quarterly Deal Flow Predictor report: https://www.intralinks.com/deal-flow-predictor

About Intralinks

Intralinks is a leading financial technology provider for the global banking, deal making and capital markets communities. As pioneers of the virtual data room, Intralinks enables and secures the flow of information facilitating strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investor reporting. In its 20-year history Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Global Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform. For more information, visit www.intralinks.com.

