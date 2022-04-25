Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size to Grow by USD 1.57 Billion | By Type (insourced IONM and outsourced IONM) and Geography- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

In-Scope:

Insourced IONM:



The intraoperative neuromonitoring market share growth by the insourced IONM segment will be significant during the forecast period. Insourced monitoring is expected to dominate the global IONM market in the coming years owing to an increase in the number of surgery cases and the demand for consistent monitoring while performing surgeries. Moreover, the rise in the number of medical procedures, the need for the management of potential hazards, advances in technology, and a rise in the adoption of intraoperative neuromonitoring by emergency departments in hospitals are the major factors driving the growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market globally.

Out-of-Scope:

Outsourced IONM

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (insourced IONM and outsourced IONM) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (insourced IONM and outsourced IONM) and Geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)) Key Companies- Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Bromedicon Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., checkpointsurgical.com, Comprehensive Care Services, Computational Diagnostics Inc., EMOTIV Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medsurant Health, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neuro Alert, NeuroStyle Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., Orimtec, SpecialtyCare, and Technomed among others

Growing volume of surgeries to drive the market. Challenge- High cost of devices and services to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product offerings, technological innovations, expanding their sales and distribution networks, and geographic expansions to compete in the market.

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC- The company offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system during surgery. Through the unified segment, the company provides intraoperative neuromonitoring for a wide variety of neurosurgical, orthopedic, vascular, and ent procedures in addition to other surgeries where neurological structures are at risk.

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Driver:

Growing volume of surgeries:



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ), 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease. The CDC also states that there was about 61,000 traumatic brain injury ( TBI )-related deaths in the US in 2019. The number of critical surgeries across various medical specialties where IONM is used is expected to rise. The market in the US will witness significant growth in procedural volumes in several types of surgeries that regularly use IONM . This surge in the volume of surgeries will be further supported by an expansion in the number of people with healthcare insurance. Thus, the increase in the volume of surgeries will directly increase the demand for and adoption of IONM , thereby driving the growth of the market.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Challenge:

High cost of devices and services:



The procedural cost of using IONM has increased to approximately $5,000 per patient. Even for low-risk surgical procedures, IONM significantly adds to the cost of the procedure, regardless of the surgical outcomes. The use of IONM during surgeries depends on the patient and the surgeon. The cost of surgery with IONM involves expenditure on IONM , neuro technicians, neurophysiologists , and disposables. All these expenses increase the total cost of surgery. Hence, the adoption of IONM by patients is relatively low, thereby posing a challenge to the growth of the market, especially in price-sensitive emerging countries.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 66% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Bromedicon Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., checkpointsurgical.com, Comprehensive Care Services, Computational Diagnostics Inc., EMOTIV Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medsurant Health, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neuro Alert, NeuroStyle Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., Orimtec, SpecialtyCare, and Technomed Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Exhibit 85: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

Exhibit 88: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Comprehensive Care Services

Exhibit 91: Comprehensive Care Services - Overview



Exhibit 92: Comprehensive Care Services - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Comprehensive Care Services - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Comprehensive Care Services - Segment focus

10.6 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 95: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Medsurant Health

Exhibit 98: Medsurant Health - Overview



Exhibit 99: Medsurant Health - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Medsurant Health - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Medsurant Health - Segment focus

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 102: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Natus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 107: Natus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Natus Medical Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Natus Medical Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Natus Medical Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Neuro Alert

Exhibit 111: Neuro Alert - Overview



Exhibit 112: Neuro Alert - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Neuro Alert - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Neuro Alert - Segment focus

10.11 Nuvasive Inc.

Exhibit 115: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Nuvasive Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 SpecialtyCare

Exhibit 120: SpecialtyCare - Overview



Exhibit 121: SpecialtyCare - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: SpecialtyCare - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

