Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market size is estimated to increase by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The intraoral scanners market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

8853 Spa

Align Technology Inc.

Biotech Dental

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

densys Ltd.

Denterprise International Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Glidewell Laboratories

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Intelliscan 3D

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Planmeca Oy

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG.

Download a sample report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Intraoral Scanners Market

The market is segmented by End-user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Type (Powder Free and Powder Based), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment became the market's largest contributor in 2022.

the the market's largest contributor With the increasing demand for personalized care and ease of access , the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly.

, the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly. Many dental clinics are focusing on the use of modern IT solutions for enhanced patient satisfaction and efficient operations . They are using advanced imaging technologies to design customized therapeutic products.

. They are using advanced imaging technologies to design customized therapeutic products. Owing to the above factors, the dental clinics segment is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Increasing Accuracy and Productivity of Intraoral Scanners is Notably Driving the Intraoral Scanners Market Growth

Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are shifting to digital processes for improved outcomes and effective treatments. Digitization also facilitates faster communication between dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients. CAD/CAM technology helps in the production of high-quality dental implants with accurate measurements. Moreover, vendors are launching new intraoral scanners with advanced features and technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of dental disorders is increasing the demand for intraoral scanners in the region. Moreover, vendors are using business strategies to strengthen their presence in the region and retain their foothold. Such partnerships are expected to boost the growth of the intraoral scanners market in the region during the forecast period.

is estimated to contribute The is increasing the demand for intraoral scanners in the region. Moreover, vendors are using business strategies to strengthen their presence in the region and retain their foothold. Such partnerships are expected to boost the growth of the intraoral scanners market in the region during the forecast period. After lifting the lockdown restrictions in 2021, dental practice activities and patient visits to dental clinics have rebounded. However, these numbers are still below the pre-COVID-19 levels. Moreover, dentists in the region are taking steps to provide a safe environment for patients by reducing the risk of contamination. These factors will drive the recovery of the regional market during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports -

Intraoral Camera Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 971.91 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.22%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wired intraoral camera and wireless intraoral camera) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing affordability is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this intraoral scanners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intraoral scanners market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 925.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Powder free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Powder free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Powder based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Powder based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3Shape AS

Exhibit 103: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 104: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

11.4 8853 Spa

Exhibit 106: 8853 Spa - Overview



Exhibit 107: 8853 Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: 8853 Spa - Key offerings

11.5 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 109: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Carestream Dental LLC

Exhibit 113: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Condor Technologies NV

Exhibit 116: Condor Technologies NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Condor Technologies NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Condor Technologies NV - Key offerings

11.8 densys Ltd.

Exhibit 119: densys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: densys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: densys Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Denterprise International Inc.

Exhibit 122: Denterprise International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Denterprise International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Denterprise International Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 130: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Glidewell Laboratories

Exhibit 134: Glidewell Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 135: Glidewell Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Glidewell Laboratories - Key offerings

11.13 Intelliscan 3D

Exhibit 137: Intelliscan 3D - Overview



Exhibit 138: Intelliscan 3D - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Intelliscan 3D - Key offerings

11.14 Medit Corp.

Exhibit 140: Medit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Medit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Medit Corp. - Key offerings

11.15 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 143: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

11.16 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 149: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Straumann Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 152: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio