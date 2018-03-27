Introducing Breyers® delights Minis -Breyers® delights now available in a single serve cup

Vanilla Cupcake: Delicious low-fat vanilla ice cream made with cupcake batter and loaded with sprinkles in every bite. With five grams of protein and 80 calories per cup, it's a real party with every spoonful and a truly festive treat.

"We know consumers are looking for simple, delicious snacks," said Pete Harbour, Marketing Director of Breyers®. "Breyers® delights Minis provide convenience with benefits like protein and reduced calories for ice cream fans. With Breyers® delights, we've made it easier than ever to open up, scoop down to the bottom and indulge without all the guilt."

Breyers® delights Minis come in a 4-count pack for a suggested retail price of $4.49-$5.79. Minis are the newest addition to the Breyers® delights range, with seven flavors expanding nationally this year, including Cookies & Cream, Creamy Chocolate, Mint Chip, Vanilla Cupcake, Raspberry Fudge Swirl, Vanilla Bean, and Butter Pecan.

About Breyers®

Maker of America's No. 1 Vanilla and the second largest ice cream maker in the U.S.*, Breyers® always starts with high-quality ingredients. Breyers® Pledge had made Breyers® a family favorite since 1866. Breyers® is committed to making products with 100% Grade A milk and cream, naturally sourced colors and flavors, and sustainably farmed vanilla. All Breyers® ice creams – including Breyers® Cookies & Candies, Breyers® Gelato Indulgences, and Breyers® delights – are made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones**. Today, Breyers® makes more than 60 delicious flavors and varieties, including Natural Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip and Natural Strawberry. Breyers® products are available in U.S. grocery stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $3.99 - $5.99. To learn more about Breyers® sustained commitment to quality and sustainability, visit www.Breyers.com or www.instagram.com/Breyers.

*Retail POS, latest 52 weeks

** Suppliers of other ingredients such as cookies, candies & sauces may not be able to make this claim. The FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between dairy derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Food, Home Care, Personal Care and Refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, St. Ives, Suave, Sir Kensington's, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2016.

The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. The company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

Unilever was ranked number one in its sector in the 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In the FTSE4Good Index, it achieved the highest environmental score of 5. It led the list of Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders in the 2017 GlobeScan/SustainAbility annual survey for the seventh year running. Unilever has pledged to become carbon positive in its operations by 2030.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

