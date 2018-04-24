Introducing CybervoreQuery™ for Outlook®

HIGHLANDS, N.J., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybervore, Inc., a developer of content search and management software solutions, has released its first publicly available product, CybervoreQuery™, a breakthrough in cost-effective business productivity.

CybervoreQuery works as a simple Microsoft Outlook add-in, utilizes a commercial based search engine along with Windows Desktop Search© to strengthen search results by up to 400%. Effectively finding more misplaced documents, email, images, and any content across PCs/laptops, external storage devices, and virtual-attached cloud services. All for less than $2.50 per month which includes version updates, maintenance, and support.

"If a business already uses Microsoft Outlook to manage its email, then adding CybervoreQuery to manage its overall content, using the same familiar interface vastly improves the overall search effort. Sounds simple – it is!" states Fred Callis, Cybervore's CEO. "In doing so, content management becomes personalized and centralized for the user and they are no longer consumed by lengthy document searches, reproduction time, and the frustration of 'where's my stuff.' The use of CybervoreQuery yields significant productivity and efficiency increases per user which translates into savings tens of thousands of dollars."

Meeting a Critical Market Need - With data content doubling every two years and over 60 percent of organizations predicted to host at least half their infrastructure on cloud-based platforms, content can be located anywhere which further causes misplacement, misnaming, and miscategorization of potentially vital content. This has created a critical need to make content easier to locate, organize, and retrieve, which can be very time consuming and expensive if not achieved.

The Solution - CybervoreQuery offers the ability to cost-effectively resolve these content management challenges, starting with quickly locating needed content using a familiar interface. We "Find Your Stuff™."

CybervoreQuery software is based upon Cybervore's patented architecture. This offers businesses a non-proprietary approach to access required information faster and smarter while still providing control and security. Our mission is to help businesses increase efficiencies and profits and empower users to easily 'find their stuff' from anywhere in the world.

Ready for Growth - The company is adding staff and acquiring additional capital to accelerate its market growth and further develop its products and intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

