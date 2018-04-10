THE FRAGRANCE

Divina Vince Camuto opens with notes of fresh, grapefruity pamplemousse and the tangy tartness of aromatic blackcurrant. Fruity top notes give way to the scent's heart of bright sunflower petals and mimosa blossoms with their trail of warm honey. The green touch of violet leaves rounds out the scent's heart. Sumptuous, heady florals drift into notes of powdery heliotrope and rich, golden sandalwood, finishing with a base of warm, sweet musk.

The sunny-fruity-floral fragrance was created by Caroline Sabas, perfumer at Givaudan. "With Divina Vince Camuto, I wanted to create a fragrance with a lot of energy and happiness. Sunflowers and mimosa blossoms both give me those feelings and inspire moments of carefree femininity. I remember my house in France filled with mimosa when I was a little girl, and that scent always gave me pure joy... the warmth made me feel so alive," said Sabas.

THE NOTES

TOP: Pamplemousse, Blackcurrant

MID: Violet Leaves, Mimosa Blossom, Sunflowers

BASE: Heliotrope, Sandalwood, Musk

THE BOTTLE

Decanted in a clear glass bottle, Divina Vince Camuto radiates golden warmth. The flacon refracts light, embodying a luminous, sunny glow. Topped with the Vince Camuto Women's Fragrance Collection signature cap, the scent is sealed with a yellow bow and embellished with the Vince Camuto house crest medallion.

Eau de Parfum Spray 3.4 oz./100 mL $90

Divina Vince Camuto launches at Macy's and other fine retailers nationwide in April 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-divina-vince-camuto-300627120.html

SOURCE Parlux Fragrances Ltd.