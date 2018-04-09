Introducing iaso: A Unique Cannabis Science and Technology Company, Unveiling Two Breakthrough Products at the Terpenes and Testing World Conference

iaso was founded in 2015 by César Cordero-Krüger, a successful serial entrepreneur and accomplished real estate developer and consultant, who has assembled one of the most remarkable leadership and science teams in the cannabis industry: Tony Davis, a successful founder and CEO of multiple venture capital backed technology companies, is iaso's President and COO. Celeste Miranda, Founder and CEO of the Cannabis Marketing Lab, is the company's Chief Marketing Officer. The company has also assembled a world-class board of scientific advisors that includes John MacKay, Ph.D., the keynote speaker at the conference.

The company name "iaso" comes from the name of the Greek goddess of healing, wellness and cures, which is perfectly in keeping with the company's mission to develop the highest quality medical cannabis products in the world.

The company has been funded with over $4 million from Cordero-Krüger and other investors.

"After five years of extensive research, planning, development, design and manufacturing, we are proud to now introduce our unique company, products and technologies to the leaders of the medical marijuana industry around the world," Cordero-Krüger said. "We also have built a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence where we create superior, medical-grade solutions across the entire cannabis ecosystem using our vertically integrated licenses, which include genetic research and tissue culture propagation laboratories, innovative indoor cultivation methods, powerful extraction technologies, and unique drug delivery systems."

Major Product Introductions

iaso will be unveiling two new flagship products at the conference:

GrowBloxTM is a revolutionary, self-contained automated cultivation system that offers growers the quickest harvest cycles and the fastest route to generating cash flow. The system provides several distinct advantages over traditional indoor and outdoor farming:

The patent pending, plug-and-play proprietary system can be placed in any indoor location, and can achieve 5 harvests per year – making it the most cost-effective complete growing solution available anywhere in the world.

One compact GrowBlox chamber will optimize your yield of superior medical-grade cannabis, and its unique aeroponic technology maximizes root absorption of nutrients, to produce robust, lush plants with high cannabinoid profiles.

Entrepreneurs, growers, and investors can order and have delivered 1 to hundreds of units within 45 days, and achieve 5 full grows within the first year – compared to traditional indoor growing techniques that can take 9-10 months or more before an initial grow is even started.

Accordingly, GrowBloxTM is ideal for start-ups, as well as established cultivators that are expanding or retrofitting their operations.

PhytoXTM is the world's first hydrodynamic extraction system that can process whole, fresh, undried cannabis plants, which maximizes plant utilization, reduces processing costs, and increases yields.

The highly innovative system can process freshly-harvested plants into superior extracts. Unlike any other extraction methods, the PhytoX produces a highly bio-available product.

The system preserves plant characteristics, and produces oils that are unrivaled for purity, quality and consistency.

"We look forward to introducing iaso and our proprietary systems and technologies to the scientific and business leaders in the cannabis industry," Miranda stated. "These are among the most sensational new products I've seen in over a decade of working in the marijuana industry, and we are excited to significantly impact the market with these revolutionary new systems."

For more information, visit the company's executive management team during conference at booth 211/312, or schedule an appointment by calling 310-994-9444.

About iaso

Founded in 2015, iaso provides a wide range of scientifically-based innovative and proprietary products, technologies, and services to the cannabis industry.

The company's leadership and science advisory teams consist of some of the world's leading experts in biochemistry, genetic research, sub and supercritical fluid extraction, chromatography, agtech, and plant-based nutraceutical research.

