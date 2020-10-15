Introducing Klustur: An On-Demand College Admissions Counseling Platform for High School Students

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klustur is an on-demand coaching platform that connects high school students with current college students studying at America's top colleges to get honest and relatable 1-on-1 college admissions counseling. Designed to increase the accessibility to on-demand college admissions consulting for thousands of high school students and their families, it empowers them by offering the service at affordable hourly rates .

"The primary reason we built Klustur was to make college counseling accessible to more families across the United States. Currently, many consultants charge upwards of $10,000 to look over your essays and plan your application for you. We aim to introduce a product that does not compromise on quality and is built for all families seeking to send their children to college," said Rajesh Bhusal, Co-founder of Klustur.

In these uncertain and unprecedented times, high school students need all the help they can get with the already stressful process of applying to college. With college applications missing not only ACT and SAT scores but also a semester or two of grades and extracurricular activities, the pandemic has upended college admissions.

Booking a Klustur coach for 1-on-1 admissions consulting is easy, and only takes a few minutes. Apart from leveraging the proven success of near-peer mentoring for higher rates of college enrollment, the counseling platform gives high school students the power and freedom to pick a near-peer from any college of their choice for as long as they want. Being entirely online, the service is accessible to any student around the world and offers them the ability to connect and get coached from the comfort and safety of their homes.

"The college admissions process is daunting for all students. Those who have used our service have testified how getting coached by an older-peer in college has made them more confident and less anxious about the application process," Thaw Zin, Co-founder of Klustur.

About Klustur's co-founders:

Klustur was founded by Thaw Zin Aung Gyi and Rajesh Bhusal in 2019. Thaw Zin received degrees from Brown and Oxford for his undergraduate and graduate degrees respectively. Besides being a tech entrepreneur, he owns a popular restaurant in his hometown of Yangon. Rajesh Bhusal graduated from the University of Chicago in 2015 and has worked in the US, India, and Myanmar. He has experience working in consumer goods, social development, real estate, and technology sectors.

