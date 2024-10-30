Introducing Little Tandem: Family-Centric Furniture Built to Grow With Your Child

NC husband and wife duo create sustainable, child-focused furniture, designed to grow with families.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents today face a unique challenge creating adaptable spaces for their children, where functionality not only meets style, but caters to every development stage, and withstands the wear and tear of childhood. Scott and Amanda Meguid, founders of the new North Carolina-based children's furniture brand, Little Tandem , have developed a solution. Their line of modular, sustainable furniture is designed not only to grow with a child but also to simplify life for parents, providing ease, versatility and peace of mind.

Children's brand celebrates its launch with the unveiling of its flagship product, The Tandem Couch.

In today's market, parents are often left grappling with pieces that are either too short-lived, overly complicated, unsafe or impractical for their home. Little Tandem addresses these frustrations with furniture that grows and adapts with each child, fostering creativity, connection and a sense of home.

"We recognize that childhood is not a straight line – it's a winding path of change. Just as every child is as unique as their fingerprint, we believe their living spaces should be distinctly their own," says Amanda Meguid, co-founder of Little Tandem. "After 15+ years of experience in the furniture industry and seeing how our three children interact with the world around them, Scott and I wanted to craft furniture that empowers both children and their parents."

Child-Centric and Family-Centric Furniture

Little Tandem's furniture is designed with ease of use in mind for every member of the family. Simple, modular pieces like The Tandem Couch offer flexibility, making it easy for children to interact with and rearrange their spaces. The intuitive, child-friendly design encourages creativity and independence. Children can adjust the couch or add-on pieces like The Shelf or The Pocket to suit their needs, whether it's for play, study or rest. Meanwhile, parents appreciate the sleek design perfect for any space in the home, the simplicity of maintenance with easy-to-clean fabrics, as well as the assurance of safety - including soft edges, non-toxic finishes and tip-resistant designs.

"With our furniture, we wanted to create an intentional and inspired design, thoughtfully crafted for every special moment," says Scott Meguid, co-founder of Little Tandem. "Motivated by our own family's experiences, we wanted to develop furniture pieces that are not only beautiful but also deeply functional, ensuring that each design decision enhances both the child and parent's experience."

Safety First, Second, and Always

At Little Tandem, safety is non-negotiable. The company goes above and beyond safety standards, obsessing over every curve, from crafted rounded edges to non-toxic materials and designs that prevent common household accidents. With Little Tandem, safety isn't just a feature, it's the foundation of every adventure, every nap and every cherished moment in a child's personal haven.

Caring for the Future

Sustainability is at the heart of Little Tandem. Locally manufactured in Oxford, North Carolina, the company is dedicated to protecting the planet for future families and prioritizes low-waste processes, energy efficiency and ethical labor practices. Every product is made with eco-friendly, responsibly-harvested materials and designed for durability, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing waste.

Evolving with Your Child

Little Tandem furniture is made to last the full journey of more than just one childhood – it can be passed down through generations. Little Tandem's vision is that this sensible solution evolves from toddler years to teen dreams, saving families money and hassle while sparking creativity at every age.

To learn more about Little Tandem and its line of products, please visit littletandem.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

About Little Tandem

At Little Tandem, we believe every child deserves a space that grows with them, nurturing their unique journey and empowering them to become who they're meant to be. The brand was launched in 2024 by husband-and-wife team with over a decade of experience in the furniture industry, Scott and Amanda Meguid. Little Tandem is a woman-owned, vertically-integrated children's furniture brand with a growing ecosystem of thoughtfully designed, modular children's furniture, including The Tandem Couch and related add-ons like the The Shelf and The Pocket. Manufactured in Oxford, North Carolina, Little Tandem's approach is rooted in understanding how children interact with the environment, crafting pieces that are safe, sustainable and aesthetically pleasing - blending seamlessly into family homes while celebrating the uniqueness of each child. To learn more about the company, please visit littletandem.com or follow Little Tandem on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact

Jocelyn Elmore, Public Relations

[email protected]

984 480 8769

SOURCE Little Tandem