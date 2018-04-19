Introducing Moroccanoil's New Color Complete Collection

Working as a holistic color care regimen, the groundbreaking collection is the first of its kind with advanced proprietary technologies to combat all daily sources of color loss—including chemical damage, mechanical damage, oxidation and heat styling—which all affect color-treated hair's richness and vibrancy. After 10 washes, the Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection is scientifically proven to extend color life and vibrancy by 100%.*

Continuing the brand's leadership in argan oil-infused technology, Moroccanoil Color Complete introduces for the first time ever NEW exclusive ArganID™ technology, featured in all five products. Harnessing the power of ionic attraction, this advanced technology infuses argan oil deep into the cortex of the hair, while simultaneously helping to repair and seal for optimal color retention.

"It's an exciting time for the brand to enter the color care category with breakthrough argan oil-infused technologies, especially as we now celebrate ten years of innovation," says Moroccanoil Co-founder Carmen Tal. "Thanks to the Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection, the days of having to choose between healthy hair and rich, vibrant color are finally over!"

To coincide with launch, the brand announces their first Moroccanoil Celebrity Colorist, Lorri Goddard, who will play a key role in launching the Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Lorri is recognized as one of the most renowned hair colorists in the world. Lorri is best known for her foilayage technique of threading color. She specializes in creating sumptuous hues that refine and enhance natural skin and eye color. In addition to co-owning two premiere Los Angeles salons, Goddard+Bragg and Loft 647, her trendsetting work has cultivated a loyal following among Hollywood's elite, including Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jennifer Lawrence, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Charlize Theron, Rachel McAdams, Rooney Mara and more.

The brand will also enlist Moroccanoil Color Collective, a group of five digital ambassadors with varying hair colors and textures that will share their journey to color confidence using Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection. Moroccanoil Color Collective consists of inspiring women from the worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle including Blair Eadie of Atlantic Pacific, Jessica Wang of Not Jess Fashion, Lisette Bagley of Luhhsetty and Zanita Whittington of ZanitaZanita. Moroccanoil has also partnered with Sephora and Sangyay Chen of Its Sang Time. All will play an instrumental role in showcasing that there is no longer a need to sacrifice healthy hair for vibrant hair color with Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection.

*Based on a clinical test conducted on human hair against a control group after 5 washes, versus 10 with the Moroccanoil Color Complete regimen.

IN-SALON PROFESSIONAL OFFERINGS:

The breakthrough Moroccanoil Color Complete regimen first begins at the salon with advanced professional services that work together in perfect synergy for maximum color intake and retention:

STEP 1: Moroccanoil ChromaTech PRIME

The first step of the in-salon regimen is ChromaTech PRIME, which helps to increase color deposit and equalize porosity for more even results, while gently soothing the scalp to minimize discomfort during a color service.

STEP 2: Moroccanoil ChromaTech POST

Following a color service, ChromaTech POST is an essential step to seal in color for long-term retention through both chemical and mechanical repair. Featuring NEW proprietary, breakthrough COLORLINK™ technology, this vital post-color service works to help create special cross-links throughout the hair's keratin structure, helping to trap color within while simultaneously forming a protective shield to help prevent color loss.

AT-HOME OFFERINGS:

To extend the results of the professional services, the regimen continues with a simple at-home routine to maintain, sustain and protect color.

STEPS 3 & 4: Moroccanoil Color Continue Shampoo & Conditioner (8.5 FL.OZ., $26 & $27)

A critical part of the at-home Color Complete regimen, Moroccanoil Color Continue Shampoo & Conditioner also feature exclusive COLORLINK™ technology to continuously repair and restore the hair following color services. This powerful duo works in synergy to provide intense nourishment and help improve hair's quality, resulting in superior color retention.

STEP 5: Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray (5.4 FL.OZ., $30)

Finally, for maximum prevention from color fading and brassiness, Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray acts as a leave-in conditioner and shield, helping to neutralize free radicals generated by pollution and environmental stressors while absorbing damaging UV rays. With each use, hair is infused with lustrous shine and color that stays looking young and bright.

PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES:

By incorporating two revolutionary NEW proprietary technologies, ArganID™ and COLORLINK™, the Moroccanoil Color Complete regimen begins in the salon and continues at home to both correct and protect hair integrity for maximum color protection and retention:

ArganID ™

Featured in all five products in the Moroccanoil Color Complete Collection, this exclusive technology features a breakthrough micro-encapsulated argan oil delivery system that specifically targets and repairs damaged, color-treated hair:

Positively charged micro-particles are attracted to negatively charged hair fiber, infusing a microcapsule—that has the unique ability to carry 99.6% of argan oil—deep into the hair's cortex.

As a result, each damaged hair fiber is repaired from the inside out, allowing for more even color distribution, while color is sealed in for lasting brightness and color-fading protection.

COLORLINK ™

Featured in the in-salon service ChromaTech POST and in Moroccanoil Color Continue Shampoo & Conditioner, this powerful technology comprises three highly targeted actives, which both mechanically and chemically strengthen and repair each individual hair fiber for advanced color retention.

Mechanical Repair :

ArganID™ : Our Moroccanoil-exclusive microencapsulation technology that uses the power of ionic attraction to infuse argan oil into the cortex of the hair, while simultaneously helping to repair and seal.

: Our Moroccanoil-exclusive microencapsulation technology that uses the power of ionic attraction to infuse argan oil into the cortex of the hair, while simultaneously helping to repair and seal. Color-shielding polymer: Forms a protective hydrophobic shield that enables hair to resist water while filling and sealing the cuticle, helping to prevent color loss.

Chemical Repair :

Advanced Glucose Derivative: Specially designed to help rebuild and cross-link the damaged keratin structure for enhanced hair fiber integrity and optimal color retention.

Products are available beginning April 19, 2018 for pre-sale on Moroccanoil.com and on May 1, 2018 at select national retailers and salons as well as on Moroccanoil.com.

