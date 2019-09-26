Introducing the 2019 FoodNavigator-USA FOOD FOR KIDS summit

A must-attend event for any company formulating, marketing, or retailing foods or beverages for kids, toddlers, babies, or expectant moms, FOOD FOR KIDS will explore the branding, nutrition science, and politics swirling around what we're feeding our kids, and share what successful players are doing in this space.

FOOD FOR KIDS 2019 will include:

KIDS AND THE PLANT-BASED TREND: How are parents incorporating plant-based alternatives into their children's diets?

CONSUMER PANEL: We will open with a panel of local parents.

YOU ARE WHAT YOUR MOTHER ATE: Explore the science of epigenetics

ARE WE MAKING PROGRESS ON CHILDHOOD OBESITY? The latest stats from the CDC.

YUCK OR YUM: Product testing with kids

CAN YOU TRAIN YOUR KIDS TO LOVE BROCCOLI? Kids' flavor preferences.

CASE STUDIES: From Gimmies (Chobani) to Freeli Foods

THE SIZE OF THE PRIZE: Hear from SPINS and Euromonitor

FORMULATING FOR KIDS: What do kids like?

FAST CASUAL FOR KIDS: Can fast-casual for kids be healthy and fun?

About FoodNavigator-USA

An award-winning online b2b publication, FoodNavigator-USA provides a 360-degree view of the US food and beverage market, spanning everything from food investment and incubation, to labeling, litigation, new products and new technology.

About FOOD FOR KIDS

The FOOD FOR KIDS summit brings together stakeholders from across the food industry to explore what kids are eating, what they should be eating, and how the food industry can deliver affordable, nutritious products that kids want to eat, and parents can feel good about buying.

