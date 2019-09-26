Introducing the 2019 FoodNavigator-USA FOOD FOR KIDS summit
CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How is the plant-based trend impacting the kids' food market (and should kids drink almond milk)? When and how are children's flavor preferences developed (and can we really train kids to love broccoli)? And what's the sweet spot for sugar levels in beverages that kids enjoy, and parents can feel good about?
Find out the answers to these questions and many more at the 2019 FOOD FOR KIDS summit (W Chicago - City Center, November 18-20), brought to you by FoodNavigator-USA, the leading daily publication devoted to what's new in food and beverage.
A must-attend event for any company formulating, marketing, or retailing foods or beverages for kids, toddlers, babies, or expectant moms, FOOD FOR KIDS will explore the branding, nutrition science, and politics swirling around what we're feeding our kids, and share what successful players are doing in this space.
FOOD FOR KIDS 2019 will include:
KIDS AND THE PLANT-BASED TREND: How are parents incorporating plant-based alternatives into their children's diets?
CONSUMER PANEL: We will open with a panel of local parents.
YOU ARE WHAT YOUR MOTHER ATE: Explore the science of epigenetics
ARE WE MAKING PROGRESS ON CHILDHOOD OBESITY? The latest stats from the CDC.
YUCK OR YUM: Product testing with kids
CAN YOU TRAIN YOUR KIDS TO LOVE BROCCOLI? Kids' flavor preferences.
CASE STUDIES: From Gimmies (Chobani) to Freeli Foods
THE SIZE OF THE PRIZE: Hear from SPINS and Euromonitor
FORMULATING FOR KIDS: What do kids like?
FAST CASUAL FOR KIDS: Can fast-casual for kids be healthy and fun?
which is sponsored by DSM, Egg Nutrition Center, Beneo, Cargill, Curion, IFF Health, Farbest Brands, Lil'Gourmets, Perspective: Branding and Sweegen.
About FoodNavigator-USA
An award-winning online b2b publication, FoodNavigator-USA provides a 360-degree view of the US food and beverage market, spanning everything from food investment and incubation, to labeling, litigation, new products and new technology.
About FOOD FOR KIDS
The FOOD FOR KIDS summit brings together stakeholders from across the food industry to explore what kids are eating, what they should be eating, and how the food industry can deliver affordable, nutritious products that kids want to eat, and parents can feel good about buying.
