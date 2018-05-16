Introducing the BLANCO QUATRUS® R15 Single Bowl Dual Mount sink

With a generous R15 radius and dual mount option, the BLANCO QUATRUS R15 Single Bowl offers designers flexibility in not only the installation (drop in or undermount), but also to blend easily with both contemporary and transitional kitchen styles.

"One of our most iconic sink collections, the QUATRUS R15 reinvents the wheel with a new dual mount option, an impeccable design and a large assortment of custom accessories aimed to meet the needs of even the most practical kitchen," states Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "This sink really does it all and has it all – made from the highest quality 18 Gauge Stainless Steel and our industry leading Satin Finish, each detail in its design is crafted perfectly for a hard-working and stylish kitchen."

The Single Bowl Dual Mount sink is one of ten different model options within the QUATRUS R15 Collection.

To download full press release and images, click here.

BLANCO QUATRUS® R15 Single Bowl Dual Mount Details:

18 Gauge Stainless Steel

Dual Mount

Bowl depth: 9"

Dimensions: 33"l x 22"w

MSRP: $850

Optional Custom Accessories include:

Workstation



Ash Compound Cutting Board



Stainless Steel Colander



Glass Cutting Board



Magnetic Sink Caddy

About BLANCO

For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.

A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius – STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite.

BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.

BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.

Since 1994, BLANCO has been a member of the Caux Round Table (CRT), an international network of principled business leaders and companies working to promote a moral capitalism.

For more information, visit www.blancoamerica.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-blanco-quatrus-r15-single-bowl-dual-mount-sink-300649782.html

SOURCE BLANCO

Related Links

http://www.blancoamerica.com

