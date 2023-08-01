Introducing the Keeper Ambassador League: Empowering Cybersecurity Advocates Worldwide

Users can earn commission by sharing their passion for password management

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking influencer program, the Keeper Ambassador League. This unique initiative aims to collaborate with content creators from all social media platforms who are passionate about cybersecurity and eager to share their experiences using Keeper's industry-leading password manager.

The Keeper Ambassador League is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals who have personally experienced the benefits of Keeper's password manager and are keen to spread the word to help protect others against the most pervasive and dangerous cyberthreats. Through this program, ambassadors will have the opportunity to share their stories, insights, and honest reviews about Keeper, empowering their audiences to take control of their online security.

"We are excited to introduce the Keeper Ambassador League, a global community of cybersecurity advocates who believe in our mission to protect and empower individuals and businesses worldwide," said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "By partnering with influencers who are genuine Keeper enthusiasts, we aim to create a collective force that can amplify the critical need for strong password management to protect your most sensitive data."

The Keeper Ambassador League is unlike other influencer programs. Keeper's program was created to develop and foster long-term relationships with participants who seek to help their followers improve their online security. Participants will be eligible to receive a complimentary, lifetime subscription to Keeper Unlimited, valued at USD$2,500, granting them access to Keeper's premium password manager to protect their online presence for life. Additionally, ambassadors will receive a 50% commission on new revenue generated through their influencer efforts to reward them for their commitment to promoting cybersecurity awareness.

Keeper Security believes in empowering an engaged community of cybersecurity advocates who are dedicated to creating a safer online experience for individuals and organizations. To join the Keeper Ambassador League, interested influencers are invited to Apply Here . Selected participants will be notified and curated into this exciting and exclusive ambassador program. Each participant will receive a unique promo code and custom landing page to share with their followers. For more information about the Keeper Ambassador League and to apply for the program, please visit: KeeperSecurity.com/Influencer-Program .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for organizations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity solutions are FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com .

