Introduction to EU Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Course: Understand the Implications of the Proposed EU Pharmacovigilance Legislation and Brexit - London, United Kingdom - May 5-6, 2020

A basic training course for those working on drug safety in the EU. This course has been designed to provide basic training and a good introduction to those concerned with veterinary pharmacovigilance.

Course Overview



This course has been designed to provide basic training and a good introduction to those concerned with veterinary pharmacogivilance. New entrants and support staff as well as experienced personnel who require a better understanding of veterinary drug safety will benefit from the practical guidance provided. Key terminology will be explained and roles and responsibilities will be clarified. There will be plenty of time for interaction and questions and answers to enable participants to get a good understanding of this complex subject.



Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the European regulatory framework n Be aware of Volume IXb

Learn about VICH

Understand adverse event reporting

Hear about causality assessment

Minimise the impact of data with errors

Know the requirements for periodic safety update reports

Get to grips with literature searches

Understand the implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation and Brexit

Who Should Attend:



This course will be beneficial to those new to veterinary pharmacovigilance, support staff and experienced personnel who require a better understanding of drug safety in their current role. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers together with regulatory affairs and personnel from registration departments will also find this seminar useful.

Agenda:



Programme Day 1



What is pharmacovigilance?

Beneficial and harmful effects of veterinary medicinal products

Key definitions

The current regulatory framework and its global impact

Overview of European regulatory framework, including Volume IXb and implications of the proposed EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for global environment - link to VICH

Practical applications of definitions

Adverse event reporting

Definitions

Impact of VICH guidelines

Expedited vs periodic

How to handle animal SARs

Handling human SARs

Understanding the wider scope of pharmacovigilance

Causality assessment

The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events

Strategies for follow-up

Pharmacovigilance case studies

Programme Day 2

Electronic communication in pharmacovigilance

Reporting in EV Vet

VEDDRA

Minimising the impact of data with errors

Consistent assessment and coding

Clinical trial AE reporting requirements

Post-authorisation safety studies

Phase IV studies

Literature searches

Peer-reviewed worldwide literature

Local journals and magazines

Periodic safety update reports (PSURs)

Format and content of the PSUR

Analysis of data

Incidence calculation

Compliance and the PSUR

Addendum reports

Bridging reports

Practical workshop on PSURs

