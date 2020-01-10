Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Projections, Worldwide, 2019-2024 - Growing Market for Cloud-based Businesses, Rapid Growth in BYOD & CYOD Trends
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IDPS market size is expected to grow from USD 4,735 million in 2019 to USD 7,055 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2019 to 2024. This growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of intrusions and changing cyber landscape, and growing need for compliance with various upcoming regulations.
Key Highlights
- By deployment, the cloud segment hold a larger market size in 2019
- APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The demand for IDPS solutions is increasing, owing to the rising intrusion in enterprisessolutions. Enterprises are aggressively protecting their perimeter by deploying more and more security products. The IT budget for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises has also grown several folds; as a result, these enterprises are now investing in advanced solutions, such as IDPS. There is also an increase in regulations and compliances, which are being enforced on companies by respective governments and failing them would result in high penalties. These factors have contributed significantly to the growth of the IDPS market.
The major players in the global IDPS market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, McAfee, LLC (McAfee), Trend Micro Inc. (Trend Micro), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Palo Alto), AT&T Cybersecurity (Alien Vault), Darktrace (Darktrace), FireEye, Inc. (FireEye), Alert Logic, Inc. (Alert Logic), Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (WatchGuard), Vectra AI, Inc. (Vectra), NSFOCUS (NSFOCUS), Armor Defense Inc. (Armor), BluVector, Inc. (BluVector), ExtraHop Networks (ExtraHop), Hillstone Networks (Hillstone Networks), Secureworks Inc. (Secureworks), Huawei Technologies Co. (Huawei), and Bricata, Inc. (Bricata).
Research Coverage
The market study covers the IDPS market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including components, type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global IDPS market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the IDPS Market
4.2 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component, 2019
4.3 IDPS Market, By Organization Size, 2019-2024
4.4 IDPS Market, By Deployment Mode, 2019-2024
4.5 IDPS Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Cyberattacks
5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Follow Data Protection Laws and Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Open Source and Substitute Solutions
5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budget Among SMES
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses
5.2.3.2 Rapid Growth in Byod and Cyod Trends
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.7 The International Organization for Standardization 27001
6 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Hardware
6.2.1.1 Provision of Sandbox Execution to Help Organizations Stay Ahead of Zero-Day Threats
6.2.2 Software
6.2.2.1 Higher Efficiency, Availability and Low Cost to Drive Organizations to Deploy Software-Based IDPS
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Planning and Integration
6.3.1.1 Planning and Integration to Help Organizations in Drill Downing to Their Set of Requirements
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2.1 Support Services to Provide Additional Training and Awareness Required for IDPS Deployment
7 IDPS Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network-Based
7.2.1 Helps in Monitoring Network Traffic for Particular Segments
7.3 Wireless-Based
7.3.1 Increased Usage of Personal Devices at Work to Push Organizations for Adopting This Technology
7.4 Network Behavior Analysis
7.4.1 Effectiveness in Identifying Dos Attack and at Reconstructing Major Malware Infections
7.5 Host-Based
7.5.1 Small Scale Businesses to use Host-Based IDPS for Its Efficiency
8 Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Subscription-Based Cloud Model to Boost the Overall Market Growth
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Increase the Security and Privacy of Business Data
9 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Rising Security Issues to Drive Adoption of IDPS Solution Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Hefty Fines for Regulatory Non-Compliance to Boost Adoption of IDPS Solutions Among Large Enterprises
10 IDPS Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Banking and Already Existing Regulations to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Organizations
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Increasing Need to Protect Sensitive Data of Citizens and Organizations Drives Adoption of IDPS in the Government and Defense Vertical
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Need to Protect Patient Data and Payment Information to Drive Market Growth in Healthcare Vertical
10.5 IT and Telecom
10.5.1 Increased Attacks on Critical Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in IT and Telecom Vertical
10.6 Retail and Ecommerce
10.6.1 Increasing Need to Manage Third-Party Relations to Fuel the Demand for IDPS in Retail and Ecommerce Vertical
10.7 Manufacturing
10.7.1 Growing Need for Effective Cyber Threats to Drive Adoption of IDPS in Manufacturing Vertical
10.8 Others
11 Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in Technological Innovations and Stringent Regulations to Drive Market Growth in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Against Cyberattacks to Set the Market Growth of IDPS in Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.1.1 Increased Ddos Attacks on Enterprises to Boost the IDPS Market
in the UK 91
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Increased Government Spending Owing to Several Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Increased Government Spending on Security to Boost the IDPS Market in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Increased Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Increased Government Spending on Cyberattacks to Boost the IDPS Market in Japan
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.3.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Spending to Boost the IDPS Market
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 United Arab Emirates
11.5.1.1 Increased Government Initiatives and Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.2.1 Increased Cyberattacks in the Nation to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Ksa
11.5.3 South Africa
11.5.3.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Mexico
11.6.1.1 Government Initiatives to Bring Awareness About Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market
11.6.2 Brazil
11.6.2.1 Increased Sophisticated Cyberattacks to Boost the Growth of IDPS Market in Brazil
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Cisco Systems
13.3 IBM
13.4 McAfee
13.5 Trend Micro
13.6 Palo Alto Networks
13.7 AT&T Cybersecurity
13.8 DarKTrace
13.9 Fireeye
13.10 Alert Logic
13.11 Fortinet
13.12 WatchGuard
13.13 Vectra
13.14 NSFOCUS
13.15 Armor Defense
13.16 Bluvector
13.17 Extrahop Networks
13.18 Hilstone Networks
13.19 Secureworks
13.20 Huawei
13.21 Bricata
13.22 Right to Win
