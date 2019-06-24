InventHelp Artist/Inventor Develops Stunning Decorative Artwork to Highlight Logos (PIT-935)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An artist/inventor from Uniontown, Pa., has developed a new technique for creating works of art that present images and logos in a striking, beautiful and unique manner. NELLAVISION creates an effect far beyond conventional presentations, it makes compelling marketing and promotional tools and it provides an eye-catching addition to any establishment or home.

"The response to these creations has been overwhelming. I made several while developing my technique and everyone that has seen them wants one. I know that I have found something special and want to share it with the world with hopes of connecting with the markets in which it is ideally suited," said the artist.

The striking appearance is ideal for sports franchises, colleges and universities and nearly any business with a logo. These pieces make wonderful additions to restaurants and bars, stores, fraternities/sororities, schools, "man caves" or any application where a dynamic effect is desired. The artist has developed several treatments to handle almost any type of logo or design and can create custom pieces in varying sizes.

There are several different prototypes available.

