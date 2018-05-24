InventHelp Automotive Arm Shield Invented (CBA-3218)

They developed CUSH RUSH to protect the user's arm while delivering mail from privately owned vehicles. As such, it keeps the arm comfortable and shielded against the elements and eliminates arm strain and fatigue. What's more, this unique invention is lightweight, portable and easy to attach and remove. Other appealing features include its convenience, effectiveness and affordable price. Also, its simple design minimizes production costs. In addition, it is durable and versatile for use on any type of private vehicle.

The work experience of one of the inventors inspired the idea. "I am a rural mail carrier and find it uncomfortable reaching out of the car window between six and seven hours a day, particularly in extreme temperatures and inclement weather," one of them said.

The work experience of one of the inventors inspired the idea. "I am a rural mail carrier and find it uncomfortable reaching out of the car window between six and seven hours a day, particularly in extreme temperatures and inclement weather," one of them said.

