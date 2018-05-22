DARTVantage enables a user to sharpen darts in a quick, easy and effective manner. The innovative design incorporates a stone, proper angle and effortless motion to sharpen the tip end of your darts. It solves the problem of dull points (which cause bouncebacks).

Compact, portable and easy to use, DARTVantage doesn't require batteries, and it's suitable for both professional and recreational dart players.



The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HTM-6088, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-dartvantage-allows-for-convenient-and-effective-dart-sharpening-htm-6088-300651343.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

