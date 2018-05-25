InventHelp: Improved Footwear Cleaning Tool Invented (FED-1887)

He developed a prototype for BOOT CLUB BRUSH to provide an effective way to dislodge mud and other debris from boots and shoes. As such, it reduces mess and minimizes cleanup, saving considerable time and effort. As a result, it helps keep floors and carpeting free from dirt and is convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, this innovative tool is lightweight, compact and easy to store and transport.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I got tired of dragging mud and dirt into the house and having to spend time cleaning up the mess," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

