InventHelp Improved Truck Bed Cover (IPL-522)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a handyman and I thought there could be a better way to store and transport tools and supplies in my pickup truck bed," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ind., "so I invented the SPLIT CAP."

The truck accessory provides an effective way to protect items stored within the bed of a pickup truck. It also increases convenience when hauling tall or bulky loads. As a result, it offers an improved alternative to traditional truck bed covers and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances storage and hauling capabilities for pickup truck owners."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

