InventHelp Inventor: Alleviate Upper-Back and Shoulder Tension with TENSION CRUSHER (AVZ-1556)

The TENSION CRUSHER alleviates tension in the upper back and shoulders without the need for massage assistance. It soothes and promotes comfort, as well as improves the flow of energy.

Compact, ergonomic, easy to use and easy to store, the TENSION CRUSHER is suitable for anyone with back/shoulder pain, physical therapists and massage therapists.



The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-AVZ-1556, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

