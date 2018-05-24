InventHelp Inventor: Automotive Safety System Invented for Infants and Children (CNC-194)

He developed a prototype for BABY BUDDY to remind the driver that there is a child in the back seat when the car stops moving. As such, it prevents injury or loss of life to young children left unattended in a motor vehicle and affords peace of mind for concerned parents. This unique design is also lightweight, portable and user friendly. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's concern for automotive safety for children inspired the idea. "After seeing a news story about a baby that died because it was left behind in a motor vehicle, I thought this idea would be an easy way to prevent such tragedies," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

