InventHelp Inventor Compartmentalized Sleeper for Infant Safety (LGI-2576)

She developed patent pending L.D. SLEEPER to protect infants who sleep in bed with a parent against injury or death from falling out of bed or having the parent roll onto them. As such, it has the potential to reduce the chances of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and afford peace of mind for concerned parents in this situation. At the same time, it provides a good night's sleep for both parent and child and is safe, comfortable and easy to use. It also enhances bonding between parent and child. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When my son was an infant, he refused to sleep in his crib so I took him to sleep with me," she said. "This idea came to me as a result of having to create makeshift barriers to keep from rolling onto him in my sleep."

