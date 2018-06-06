InventHelp Inventor Creates Assistive Device (HLW-1971)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Miami, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a rehabilitation system for weak hands and fingers due to arthritis and other degenerative conditions.

The REHAB GLOVE provides dexterity and independence for people with a limited range of motion. It helps patients gain strength and flexibility in their affected hand. It is also comfortable, light weight, and washable.