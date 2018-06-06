PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Miami, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a rehabilitation system for weak hands and fingers due to arthritis and other degenerative conditions.
The REHAB GLOVE provides dexterity and independence for people with a limited range of motion. It helps patients gain strength and flexibility in their affected hand. It is also comfortable, light weight, and washable.
"My sister had a stroke and there was nothing on the market to help rehab her. I wanted to create something an individual could use to help themselves," said the inventor.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1971, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-assistive-device-hlw-1971-300658334.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article