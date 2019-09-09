InventHelp Inventor Creates Ladder-Stabilizing Anchor (KOC-1046)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to secure an extension ladder to a residential roof so that I could climb up onto the roof safely and easily," said an inventor from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. "This led me to come up with a convenient way to secure and stabilize the ladder to prevent slips, falls and injuries."

He created a prototype for the THE SMART ROOF ANCHOR to offer a convenient way to support an extension ladder for safe access to a residential roof. The device prevents the ladder from shifting as the user climbs up or down the rungs. This helps to protect against slip-and-fall injuries. It also provides added peace of mind.

The invention gives the user a sense of security while conducting roof-related repairs. The invention addresses all five of the extension-ladder syndromes sliding right and left due to low friction ratios on the eaves' trough surface. It prevents the ladder from falling backwards away from the wall. It also prevents the ladder from sliding down if footing is lost. This invention also protects the eaves' trough surface from damage. Furthermore, this is easy to attach to a residential roof.

Its intent is to be a permanent safety station. On the residential roof it is attached not only for the homeowner but for everyone who needs to access the roof. It may also assist in household insurance reduction as a proactive reward.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1046, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

