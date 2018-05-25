"I developed my invention simply to help myself and others sleep better. It offers a more permanent solution to finding a comfortable sleeping position," said the inventor. The POSTURE CORRECTION/ADJUSTMENT FRAME BED allows the user to position the angle of the bed according to his/her specific need. It eliminates having to position multiple pillows for body support. This adjustable bed frame will reduce strain and pain in the back and neck, which will contribute to a more restful night's sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2022, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-modified-bed-frame-with-adjustable-design-wdh-2022-300651579.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

